Fox’s ‘Cherries Wild’ Finale Gets Wildly Bad Ratings

by | March 29, 2021 @ 8:44 AM

CBS won another Sunday with March Madness leading into primetime

“Cherries Wild” was a wildly failed experiment. The season finale of the Fox game show, which is basically a glorified Pepsi commercial, settled for a 0.1 rating.

Fox ended up finishing fifth in total-viewer averages, below Univision.

