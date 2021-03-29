Fox’s ‘Cherries Wild’ Finale Gets Wildly Bad Ratings

CBS won another Sunday with March Madness leading into primetime

“Cherries Wild” was a wildly failed experiment. The season finale of the Fox game show, which is basically a glorified Pepsi commercial, settled for a 0.1 rating.

CBS won Sunday, with a March Madness game occupying the first 13 minutes of primetime in the eastern time zone.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “60 Minutes” at 7 p.m. (with a boost from men’s college basketball in the eastern time zone) posted a 1.2/9 and 8.9 million total viewers. At 8, “The Equalizer” drew a 0.8/5 and 7.4 million total viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 9 received a 0.6/4 and 5.7 million total viewers. At 10, “NCIS: New Orleans” had a 0.6/4 and 4.9 million total viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and in viewers with 5.3 million. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 got a 0.6/5 and 5.4 million total viewers. From 8 to 10, “American Idol” averaged a 0.8/5 and 6 million total viewers. At 10, “The Rookie” managed a 0.4/3 and 3.8 million total viewers.

NBC, Univision and Fox tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.4 million, Univision was fourth with 1.1 million and Fox was fifth with 869,000.

For NBC, following a rerun, “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 got a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million total viewers. At 9, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” had a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million total viewers. “Good Girls” at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 1.3 million total viewers.

For Fox, “Cherries Wild” at 7 settled for a 0.1/1 and 559,000 total viewers. At 7:30, “Bless the Harts” did better in the key demo but even worse among total viewers, with a 0.2/1 and 514,000 viewers. “The Simpsons” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 1.1 million total viewers. At 8:30, “The Great North” got a 0.3/2 and 785,000 total viewers. At 9, “Bob’s Burgers” received a 0.4/2 and 1 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Family Guy” finished primetime off to a 0.4/3 and 1.2 million total viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 744,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 446,000. “Batwoman” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 440,000 total viewers. At 9, “Charmed” got a 0.1/0 and 339,000 viewers.