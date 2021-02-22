Ratings: Fox’s ‘Cherries Wild’ Game Show Goes Flat in Delayed Debut

No cherry on top this Sunday

“Cherries Wild” was supposed to debut last Sunday, but it got pushed due to a lengthy Daytona 500 rain delay.

Fox’s glorified Wild Cherry Pepsi commercial, game show “Cherries Wild” hosted by Jason Biggs, finally debuted on Sunday. The soda-sponsored series fell pretty flat, drawing a 0.2 rating/2 share in the key demo and just 1.1 million total viewers.

At the top of Nielsen’s ratings sheets, ABC finished first in the key demo with “American Idol.” CBS had Sunday’s most total viewers, thanks mostly to “60 Minutes.”

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. put up a 0.8/5 and 5.2 million viewers. “American Idol” from 8 to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.0/6 and 6.5 million viewers. At 10, “The Rookie” had a 0.5/4 and 3.9 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and first in viewers with 6.9 million. At 7 p.m., “60 Minutes” drew a 0.7/5 and 9.3 million viewers. “The Equalizer” at 8 p.m. landed a 0.7/5 and 7.9 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “NCIS: Los Angeles” got a 0.6/4 and 5.7 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 p.m. received a 0.5/4 and 4.8 million viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fourth in viewers with 1.14 million. Following the “Cherries Wild” debut, “Bless the Harts” at 7:30 p.m. managed a 0.2/2 and 698,000 viewers. “The Simpsons” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 1.4 million viewers. At 8:30 p.m., “The Great North” got a 0.4/3 and 1.2 million viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 p.m. received a 0.5/3 and 1.2 million viewers. “Family Guy” at 9:30 p.m. finished Fox’s primetime off with a 0.5/3 and 1.3 million viewers.

NBC, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.12 million viewers and Telemundo was sixth with 944,000 viewers.

For NBC, following reruns, the “Widower” from 9-11 p.m. averaged a 0.4/2 and 2.7 million viewers. That was a “Dateline NBC” special.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 507,000. “Batwoman” at 8 p.m. had a 0.1/1 and 507,000 viewers. At 9 p.m., “Charmed” got a 0.1/0 and 316,000 viewers.