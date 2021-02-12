Cherries Wild

Fox

Inside Fox’s Plan to Make Pepsi Game Show ‘Cherries Wild’ Not Look Like a Pepsi Commercial

by | February 12, 2021 @ 11:05 AM

“I don’t think it’s going to alienate Coke drinkers,” Fox alternative chief Rob Wade tells TheWrap

PepsiCo is not the typical producer of entertainment content, apart from the Super Bowl halftime show, decades’ worth of commercials and the 2018 big-screen basketball comedy “Uncle Drew.” But on Sunday, the soft-drink manufacturer will break into showbiz in a whole new way with the premiere of the Jason Biggs-hosted primetime trivia game show “Cherries Wild” on Fox.

Yes, that title is a very clear nod to Pepsi’s Wild Cherry flavor — but Fox promises that the 30-minute show is not going to turn out to be a 30-minute commercial for soda. And Rob Wade, Fox’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, insists that “Cherries Wild” originated as a show — not a Pepsi commercial.

Become a member to read more.
Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Clarice

Ratings: CBS’ ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel Series ‘Clarice’ Tops Time Slot in Debut

3 Years After #MeToo, Hollywood Grapples With a New Crop of Accusations
wonder woman 1984 first shot of diana prince in costume patty jenkins kristen wiig barbara minerva

HBO Max’s Big Bet On Blockbuster Releases Pays Off Early
fall tv 2021 renewed canceled ordered

2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

‘For Life’ Settles for New Ratings Low as ABC and CBS Tie Univision in Primetime

How CBS Continues to Bet Big on Horror With ‘Clarice’
Masked Dancer

‘The Masked Dancer’ Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Zebra Is …
The Suicide Squad John Cena Peacemaker

How DC Comics Will Coordinate Storylines Across Films and TV Like Marvel Studios
February Oscar Contenders Judas and the Black Messiah Minari Nomadland The United States vs. Billie Holiday The Father

Can Late-Arriving Oscar Contenders Still Break Through – With Voters and Audiences?
This is Us - Season 5

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Return Tops Tuesday in Key Demo, but ‘Zoey’s’ and ‘Nurses’ Drag NBC Down
Promising Young Woman Twitter

Critics at a Crossroads: How a ‘Promising Young Woman’ Review Got Caught in the Culture Wars