Cheryl Hines Laughs Off Possibility of RFK Jr. 2028 Presidential Run: ‘I’m Gonna Say No He’s Not’ | Video

Cheryl Hines shut down the notion of her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running for president in 2028, even going as far as to audibly laugh at the idea.

On Monday, the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress appeared on NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” where she was asked point-blank if the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services was considering making a bid for president in 2028.

With a laugh, Hines responded, “Oh my gosh, he’s not gonna run for president in 2028.”

However, as host Elizabeth Vargas pointed out, Kennedy wasn’t interested in politics when he and Hines first met and that he later changed his mind and made a run in 2024.

“That’s true. I didn’t even think he was gonna go into politics and then, the next thing I know, he’s telling me he wants to run,” Hines said before doubling down on her initial response. “I’m gonna say, no, he’s not.”

As Hines went on, she made it clear she wasn’t ready for her husband to make another run for the Oval Office, highlighting all the scrutiny that comes with a campaign.

“They go through all the headlines and all the attacks,” she added. “I mean, as soon as you say you’re going to run, people come at you.”

At another point in the interview, Hines mentioned how her interactions with the public have changed since Kennedy stepped into the role of Secretary of Health and Human Services in Trump’s administration.

For starters, Hines noted that people ask her about Kennedy more than ever before, quipping,”nobody ever asked me about my husband until now.”

Additionally, she said she’s had to face quite a bit of commentary about her husband from strangers.

“People, for the most part, are very kind to me and nice when we’re out. And I would say 90% of the people that come up to Bobby love him,” Hines said. “And then there’s a certain percentage that will come up and need to tell him something about him or how they feel.”

For Hines, the vitriol has been “pretty astounding,” leaving her to admit that it’s “been a change” for her to navigate.

“I asked him when we met if he ever wanted to go into politics. And, at the time, he was an environmental attorney, and he said that he didn’t have a desire to go into politics,” Hines recalled in the interview. “So I was like, ‘Great, we’re going to get along great.’ And then he went into politics. Then he decided to run for president. And I knew that was going to be a life changer. But I didn’t know how it would change our lives.”

