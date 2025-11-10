Cheryl Hines said Democrats have been giving her a hard time ever since her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. began his rise in politics, though the GOP has always been nice.

“The Republicans have been very kind to me, from the beginning,” Hines said during a sit-down with Bill Maher on his “Club Random” podcast on Monday. At the time, the actress was responding to Maher stating that the “left” likes to cut him and other people off during contentious conversations.

That’s when Hines shared that she, too, experiences cruel behavior from liberals, specifically calling out the Democratic Party for being “mean” while noting that Republicans have always maintained a compassionate disposition towards her — even during Kennedy’s shift from Democrat to Republican.

“Even from the beginning, when Bobby was running as a Democrat, they weren’t mean, and they never have been,” Hines said, “and I can’t say that for the Democrats.” Her husband is currently President Donald Trump’s Health and Humans Services secretary.

“I agree,” Maher chimed in. “It’s sad, because it’s not the Democrats we grew up with.”

This isn’t the first time Hines has shared that she’s faced scrutiny or ridicule on her husband’s behalf.

While reflecting on her Oct. 14 guest spot on ABC’s “The View” last month, the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star said she wasn’t surprised by how the panel used her time on the show, which she said was primarily for the promotion of her memoir “Unscripted,” to interrogate her about Kennedy and his political actions.

“I was hoping that it was going to be more personal on ‘The View,’” she said on the “Hot Mics With Billy Bush” podcast. “They just wanted to grill me about Bobby.”