Hollywood film music agent Cheryl Tiano has died from complications of heart surgery. She was 59.

The news came today from the Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency in Burbank, where Tiano had served since 1993, representing top composers and music supervisors working in film, television, video games, and new media.

Among the composers she represented were Brian Tyler (“Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Steve Jablonsky (“Transformers”), George S. Clinton (“Austin Powers”) Sean Callery (“24”), Gabriel Mann (“Modern Family”) and Jesper Kyd (“Assassin’s Creed”).

“It is with deepest sorrow that we mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague Cheryl Tiano,” the agency said in a statement. “Cheryl was a beloved member of our GSA family for nearly 30 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time, and with everyone in our industry who knew and loved her. It is impossible to express how deeply we will miss her.”

GSA partner Sam Schwartz said, “Cheryl was sensitive to the art form itself and to the artists who created it.” Partner Michael Gorfaine added, “She was a talented representative who was very detail oriented and homework driven, all of which was wrapped around a core of decency, integrity and a deep love of music. She never wavered from those values.

“Cheryl was one of the smartest, most loving, and incredible human beings I’ve ever had the privilege to know for the last 24 years,” composer Tyler said in the statement. “She was a true beacon in the music world and a champion for change for so many. My heart goes out to everyone who knew and loved her. This loss is incalculable.”

Client Callery said of Tiano, “The word ‘agent’ is too impersonal…not once in 24 years of conversation did she ever put me on hold or step away. If God ever needs an agent, he sure has one now.”

The Society of Composers & Lyricists said in a statement, “Cheryl had long ago taken her place amongst the top tier of composer agents in the entertainment industry. Her clients loved her, and she loved repping them. She is an enormous loss to our media music community.”

Tiano was a musician herself and studied composition at Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music. She later graduated from CalArts. She worked for a number of arts organizations, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, where she ran the museum’s Monday Evening Concert Series.

Tiano is survived by her husband of 15 years, Frank Gerechter, stepson Joseph Simon, father Hi Tiano and sister Linda Tiano.