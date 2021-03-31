‘Chesapeake Shores’ Star Jesse Metcalfe to Exit Hallmark Channel Series in Season 5

“Chesapeake Shores” star Jesse Metcalfe is leaving the Hallmark Channel series during its upcoming fifth season.

“A new season of Hallmark Channel’s highly popular scripted series, ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ is returning this summer,” a spokesperson for the Crown Media-owned cable channel said Wednesday. “Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley has decided to leave the show. His character’s storyline will wrap up early in Season Five.”

The statement continued: “Jesse is a valued member of the Crown Media family; we look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel, as well as his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ movie series, ‘Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries,’ the next installment of which premieres on May 16. In addition, we are currently in development on another movie in the series.”

Representatives for Metcalfe declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Chesapeake Shores” centers on the O’Brien family and its eldest daughter Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two who returns home and rekindles her relationship with her high school sweetheart, successful singer-songwriter Trace Riley (Metcalfe).

Here’s the description for Season 4 of “Chesapeake Shores,” which aired from Aug-Sept 2019: “As Trace returns to Chesapeake Shores, hoping to get back to the life he had with Abby, he and the O’Briens each face new personal and professional decisions about their futures and learn whether or not it’s worth taking a second chance to make things right.”

Based on Sherryl Woods’ novel series of the same name, “Chesapeake Shores” stars Metcalfe, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis.

Executive producers include showrunner John Tinker, as well as Dan Paulson, Martin Wood, Nancey Silvers, Woods

and Michael Berns.

The Hallmark Channel series, which premiered in August 2016, is produced by Chesapeake Shores Productions Inc in association with Borderline Distribution.

Deadline first reported the news Metcalfe was leaving “Chesapeake Shores.”