Ratings: 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Revival Falls, 'Chicago Fire' Finale Hits All-Time Viewer High

“The Masked Singer” slips with sing-along special

April 16, 2020 @ 8:42 AM Last Updated: April 16, 2020 @ 11:24 AM
who wants to be a millionaire chicago fire

ABC/NBC

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel-hosted “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” revival fell 45% in ratings on Wednesday from its week-ago debut, according to initial data from Nielsen. The show premiered to a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 last week and settled for a 0.6 rating in that same demo last night.

Elsewhere, “The Masked Singer” was also down from its previous episode, airing a sing-along special with no contestant elimination, but the numbers put up by the competition series combined with the Season 1 finale of “Lego Masters” to lead Fox to a Wednesday win.

Over on NBC, Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” dramas ended their seasons strong, with “Chicago Fire” earning a series high in total viewers.

Fox was first in ratings with 1.5 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “The Masked Singer” sing-along special earned a 1.7/9 and 6.7 million viewers. At 9 p.m., the first season finale of “Lego Masters” posted a 1.2/6 and 4 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 1.1/6 and first in viewers with 8.8 million. The “Chicago Med” Season 5 finale at 8 p.m. put up a 1.1/6 and 9.2 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “Chicago Fire” ended its eighth season with w 1.2/6 and a series high of 9.3 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 p.m. received a 1.1/6 and 7.9 million viewers for its Season 7 closer.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.8/4 and in viewers with 4.8 million. At 8 p.m., “Survivor” stuck a 1.5/8 and 8 million viewers. It was followed by repeats.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.7/3 and in viewers with 3.5 million. At 8 p.m., “The Goldbergs” had a 0.8/4 and 4.4 million viewers. At 8:30 p.m., “Schooled” got a 0.7/3 and 3.3 million viewers. “American Housewife” at 9 p.m. managed a 0.6/3 and 3.2 million viewers. “Single Parents” at 9:30 p.m. ended the comedy block with a 0.5/2 and 2.5 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” settled for a 0.6/3 and 3.9 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and in viewers with 1.6 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 521,000. At 8 p.m., “Riverdale” had a 0.2/1 and 553,000 viewers. “Nancy Drew” at 9 p.m. closed the network’s primetime with a 0.1/0 and 489,000.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

View In Gallery

