Ratings: ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Revival Falls, ‘Chicago Fire’ Finale Hits All-Time Viewer High

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel-hosted “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” revival fell 45% in ratings on Wednesday from its week-ago debut, according to initial data from Nielsen. The show premiered to a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 last week and settled for a 0.6 rating in that same demo last night.

Elsewhere, “The Masked Singer” was also down from its previous episode, airing a sing-along special with no contestant elimination, but the numbers put up by the competition series combined with the Season 1 finale of “Lego Masters” to lead Fox to a Wednesday win.

Over on NBC, Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” dramas ended their seasons strong, with “Chicago Fire” earning a series high in total viewers.

Fox was first in ratings with 1.5 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “The Masked Singer” sing-along special earned a 1.7/9 and 6.7 million viewers. At 9 p.m., the first season finale of “Lego Masters” posted a 1.2/6 and 4 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 1.1/6 and first in viewers with 8.8 million. The “Chicago Med” Season 5 finale at 8 p.m. put up a 1.1/6 and 9.2 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “Chicago Fire” ended its eighth season with w 1.2/6 and a series high of 9.3 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 p.m. received a 1.1/6 and 7.9 million viewers for its Season 7 closer.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.8/4 and in viewers with 4.8 million. At 8 p.m., “Survivor” stuck a 1.5/8 and 8 million viewers. It was followed by repeats.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.7/3 and in viewers with 3.5 million. At 8 p.m., “The Goldbergs” had a 0.8/4 and 4.4 million viewers. At 8:30 p.m., “Schooled” got a 0.7/3 and 3.3 million viewers. “American Housewife” at 9 p.m. managed a 0.6/3 and 3.2 million viewers. “Single Parents” at 9:30 p.m. ended the comedy block with a 0.5/2 and 2.5 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” settled for a 0.6/3 and 3.9 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and in viewers with 1.6 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 521,000. At 8 p.m., “Riverdale” had a 0.2/1 and 553,000 viewers. “Nancy Drew” at 9 p.m. closed the network’s primetime with a 0.1/0 and 489,000.