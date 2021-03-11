Eriq La Salle Bids Farewell to ‘Chicago PD’ After ‘One of the Finest Hours of Television’ He’s Directed

Eriq La Salle has “decided to retire” as an executive producer and director on NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” He steps away after last night’s episode, which the former “E.R.” star called “truly one of the finest hours of television I’ve had the honor of directing.”

La Salle broke the news to fans of Dick Wolf’s “One Chicago” universe last night on Instagram.

“This post is somewhat bittersweet. Tonight’s episode is truly one of the finest hours of television I’ve had the honor of directing and it is also my final episode as I’ve decided to retire as Executive Producer and Director from Chicago PD,” he wrote. “It was a very difficult decision because this has been not just an amazing job but truly one of the greatest highlights of my career. Some of my proudest moments in this industry have been during my tenure on this show and being allowed to tell the types of stories we’ve been able to tell.”

La Salle’s final episode centered on the storyline of a white cop shooting and killing a black man. A timely note to go out on.

“Fortunately, I’ve been blessed with some opportunities that I definitely felt I needed to pursue including a deal to develop and create my own shows as well as completing and releasing the third novel in the crime/thriller trilogy that I’ve been publishing the last few years,” he wrote.

Read the rest of La Salle’s farewell below. La Salle has been with the cop drama as a director since 2016 and as a producer since 2017.

To the cast, crew and writers who are some of the most talented, hard working and coolest group of people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with I thank each and every one of you for your dedication, respect of craft and fostering an atmosphere that allowed us to become a surrogate family. Thank you for your contributions and collaboration. Thank you most of all for helping me to become a better director and storyteller. Thank you to the fans of the show and those that have continually encouraged us by supporting and showing such appreciation for our tireless efforts and love of labor. Thank you for holding us to higher standards. To all that have been a part of this awesome journey I thank you. I miss you already.

In addition to La Salle and series creator Dick Wolf, “Chicago P.D.” executive producers include Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski, Arthur W. Forney and Derek Haas. “Chicago P.D.” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.