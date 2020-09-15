Go Pro Today

Chicago Radio Host Dan McNeil Fired After ‘Degrading and Humiliating’ Tweet About ESPN’s Maria Taylor

McNeil compared Taylor’s “Monday Night Football” outfit to that of a porn star

| September 15, 2020 @ 2:43 PM Last Updated: September 15, 2020 @ 2:48 PM

Getty Images

Chicago-area radio host Dan McNeil was fired by the station’s owner, Entercom, on Tuesday after a “degrading a humiliating” tweet about ESPN reporter Maria Taylor.

On Monday, McNeil compared Taylor’s outfit — she was working as the sideline reporter for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” game between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers — to that of a porn star. In a since-deleted tweet, McNeil said, “NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN (Adult Video News) annual awards presentation?”

McNeil worked for AM station 670 The Score.

Also Read: DraftKings Stock Soars to Record High After Exclusive Content Deal With ESPN

Entercom fired him Tuesday morning and apologized to Taylor. “For each one of us our words have power. For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility how we choose to use our voices. Last night’s tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable,” Rachel Williamson, regional president for Entercom, wrote in a statement. “We have the best teams in Chicago, and we must continue to hold ourselves to high expectations to continue to be leaders in our organization, our industry and our community. We apologize to all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.”

Taylor herself commented on McNeil’s remarks.

“Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown doubleheader I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!”

ESPN Talent That Jumped to Fox Sports, From Erin Andrews to Skip Bayless (Photos)

  • Skip Bayless Fox Sports 1 premiere September Fox Sports
  • Chris Broussard ESPN
  • Colin Cowherd ESPN
  • chris spielman Getty Images
  • shannon spake
  • rob parker
  • Emmanual Acho
  • Adam Amin
  • Erin Andrews
  • Lindsay Czarniak
  • JP Dellacamera
  • Mike Hill
  • Alexi Lalas
  • Rob Stone
  • Charissa Thompson
  • Sara Walsh
  • Kevin Wildes
  • Marcellus Wiley
  • Joe Davis
  • mark schlereth
  • brock Huard
  • Jonathan Vilma
  • Cris Carter CBS Sports
  • Jason Whitlock YouTube
1 of 26

Many big names have bailed for an archrival in the battle for TV sports supremacy

ESPN may be synonymous with sports, but plenty of stars have added Fox Sports to their resume. Have a look at some the big names.

View In Gallery

Related Content