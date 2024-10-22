Chick-fil-A Family Entertainment App Will Feature Cartoons, Podcasts and More

Chick-fil-A previewed a first look at its new family entertainment streaming service and app this week. The Chick-fil-A Play App is one-part a streaming service, offering both original animated shows and podcast episodes; one-part a game hub, with a collection of games and jokes; and one-part a micro-library, with e-books and interactive stories. The conservative chicken chain’s app is also designed to be explicitly family-friendly.

The app, which launches Nov. 18, will “offer families the ultimate digital ‘playground’ featuring fun and unique content made to be shared both within the app and in-person, encouraging families to make the most of the moments they have with each other.”

The fast food chain released a trailer for its first series, “Evergreen Hills”:

The company describes the original animated series as “playful new adventures with the animated Chick-fil-A Cows.” Despite being mobile based, the company makes clear that the show is meant to be watched in landscape mode, though it notes it can be cast to either a TV or tablet.

The app and its programming appears to be a broader extension of the brand’s 2021 video series “Stories of Evergreen Hills,” as the same world is featured throughout the streaming content.

The chicken vendor also promoted that it’s offering original scripted podcasts, designed to be kid-friendly, for “use on the way to school, practice and anywhere in-between.” The app’s content also includes e-books and interactive stories.

Looking to be a one-stop shop, the app also includes “games, jokes and conversation starters.” They promote the opportunity to generate family discussion and laughs, either at home or on the go. Like, say, at your local Chick-fil-A.

The app also includes video-based recipes and “kid-friendly crafts,” encouraging families to experiment in the kitchen and engage in arts and crafts projects.

The app can be pre-downloaded on iPhones, iPads and Androids.