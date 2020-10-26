Go Pro Today

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 4 Gets Premiere Date – Sabrina’s Final Battle Begins in First Teaser (Video)

Netflix teen drama comes to an end on New Year’s Eve

October 26, 2020

Netflix dropped the first teaser for the fourth and final season of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Monday, revealing that the witchy teen drama will come to an end on New Year’s Eve.

In the short clip, which you can watch here and via the video above, the wicked events Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) endured during the Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa-created show’s first three seasons flash on screen before we jump into a first look at the final batch of episodes and Sabrina’s fight against the Eldritch terrors.

Here’s the official description for “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Season 4, which launches Thursday, Dec. 31 on Netflix:

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

Shipka stars on the eight-episode fourth and final season of “Sabrina” along with Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen and Richard Coyle.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is executive produced by showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger.

The show is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

