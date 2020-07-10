‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Creator Reveals Season 5 Would Have Finally Featured ‘Riverdale’ Crossover

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed Thursday that if the Netflix drama had made it to Season 5, fans would have finally gotten the crossover with The CW’s “Riverdale” that they have been waiting for since the Kiernan Shipka-led series debuted in October 2018.

“Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans,” Aguirre-Sacasa, who is the creator and showrunner of both “Sabrina” and “Riverdale,” tweeted. “Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, ‘Witch War,’ would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book…”

His tweet included an image in the style of Archie Comics’ “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” series, which featured “Sabrina” characters like Sabrina Spellman, Harvey Kinkle, Nicholas Scratch, Roz Walker and Theo Putnam getting ready for what appears to be a fight against “Riverdale’s” Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper and Cheryl Blossom. The text on the image reads, “The witches of Riverdale are coming…”

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book… ????????☠️????????????‍???? pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

Aguirre-Sacasa has continuously talked about trying to make a true crossover between Netflix’s “Sabrina” and The CW’s “Riverdale,” managing to work in a few Easter eggs over “Sabrina’s” first three seasons, but no actual appearances by Archie (played by KJ Apa) and the gang.

On Wednesday, Netflix canceled “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” announcing the show would end with its upcoming fourth season, which will premiere later this year.

According to Netflix, “Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” stars Shipka, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph and Abigail Cowen.

“Sabrina” — which was first in development at The CW as a companion series to “Riverdale” and then received an initial two-season order at Netflix — debuted in October 2018. Two months later, the show was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4. The second season premiered in April 2019 and the third dropped back in January.

Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, developed “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which is based on characters from Archie Comics. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces the show alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.