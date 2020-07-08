‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ to End With Season 4 on Netflix
Final chapter will premiere later this year
Jennifer Maas | July 8, 2020 @ 5:56 PM
Last Updated: July 8, 2020 @ 6:24 PM
Say goodbye, witches: “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will end with its upcoming fourth season, Netflix said Wednesday.
The final chapter of the Kiernan Shipka-led drama will launch later this year, “with a spooky, sexy & supernatural series finale — but not before Sabrina Spellman reveals a few more tricks up her retro-chic sleeve.”
Per Netflix, “Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” stars Shipka, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph and Abigail Cowen.
“Sabrina,” which received an initial two-season order at Netflix, debuted in October 2018. Two months later, the show was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4. The second season premiered in April 2019 and the third dropped back in January.
“Working on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ has been an incredible honor from Day One,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”
Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, developed “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which is based on characters from Archie Comics. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces the show alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger.
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.
See first-look photos from the fourth and final season below. Readers can find out what Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap about Season 4 here.
29 Most Iconic TV Witches, From Samantha Stephens to Sabrina Spellman (Photos)
Today is Halloween, which means now is the time to once again celebrate pop culture's witchy women in all their pointy hatted glory. While films like "Hocus Pocus" and "Practical Magic" are packed with wicked ladies, in our opinion, TV witches still reign supreme. Check out TheWrap's gallery to find the small screen's 29 most iconic female spell-casters. Who knows, maybe you'll get a great idea for this year's last-minute costume from this list of magical ladies.
Samantha Stephens, "Bewitched" - Is there a more legendary TV witch than Samantha Stephens (Elizabeth Montgomery)? Not according to her husband Darrin, who says she's "one witch in a million."
Prue, Piper and Phoebe Halliwell and Paige Matthews, "Charmed" - The Charmed Ones charmed viewers with their sisterly love while fighting the forces of evil for eight seasons, three with eldest sister Prue (Shannen Doherty) and five with half-sister Paige (Rose McGowan), who reunited with her siblings after Prue's death.
Willow Rosenberg, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" - Best friend to Buffy Summers, Willow (Alyson Hannigan) developed her magical abilities over several seasons, eventually becoming so powerful she almost ended the world once.
Bonnie Bennett, "The Vampire Diaries" - Bonnie (Kat Graham) was a truly powerful witch who spent a ton of her time sacrificing her own happiness to help her friends. But by the end of the series, her full potential had been realized, as she managed to save, well, the world.
Alex Russo, "Wizards of Waverly Place" - By far the best of the Russo siblings, Alex (Selena Gomez) was a fun, confident teenage girl who was the shining star in her family of wizards.
Sabrina Spellman, "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" - The original teenage witch, Melissa Joan Hart's version of the Archie Comics character is a staple of '90s culture.
Sabrina Spellman, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" - Last year, Kiernan Shipka took up the role of Sabrina for Netflix's darker take on the character and put her own spin on the spunky, half-mortal witch.
Prudence Night, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" - Keeping it in the "Sabrina" universe, the leader of The Weird Sisters and the daughter of Father Blackwood, Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) is a force to be reckoned with in the Church of Night.
Melisandre, "Game of Thrones" - The Red Woman's (Carice van Houten) prophecies weren't always right, causing more than a few problems for our heroes. But she did bring Jon Snow back from the dead and helped Arya kill the Night King, so she made up for all that in the end.
Regina/The Evil Queen, "Once Upon a Time" - Regina (Lana Parrilla) was a wicked witch, but by the time the ABC fantasy series came to a close, she had more than redeemed herself for all her previous wrongdoings and got to enjoy a happy ending. Plus, no one said being evil would prevent you from making this list. In fact, some of our favorite TV witches were bad.
Rita Repulsa, "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" - Speaking of baddies, Rita Repulsa (Machiko Soga) was a major thorn in the side of the Power Rangers and probably appeared in the nightmares of many '90s children. Seriously, that cackle is seared into our brains.
Witchiepoo, "H.R. Pufnstuf" - Another kids' show with another wicked witch who managed to steal our hearts with her goofy antics.
Margo Hanson, "The Magicians" - A high-spirited magician, Margo (Summer Bishil) is known for her gossiping, competitive nature and drama, drama, drama.
Morticia Addams, "The Addams Family" - Before Anjelica Huston took on the role for the big screen, Carolyn Jones portrayed the character in the 1960s TV series, giving us a Gothic goddess to aspire to.
Fiona Goode, "American Horror Story: Coven" - Possibly Jessica Lange's greatest role of all time and definitely her best "American Horror Story" character due to her fierce wardrobe and even fiercer attitude toward keeping her title as the coven's Supreme Witch. Too bad she was damned to hell in the end.
Marie Laveau, "American Horror Story" - While we're in the "AHS," fam Angela Bassett's voodoo queen was a fan-favorite character from "Coven" (Season 3) who made a badass return on last year's crossover installment, "Apocalypse."
Tabitha Lenox, "Passions" - Tabitha (Juliet Mills) never got her revenge on all of Harmony, but we still remember her as the greatest character on the weirdest soap opera there ever was.
Angelique Collins, "Dark Shadows" - One of the darkest characters on "Dark Shadows," Angelique's (Lara Parker) love-hate relationship with Barnabas Collins fueled the majority of the show's wild plot.
Marge Simpson, Patty and Selma Bouvier, "The Simpsons," "Treehouse Of Horror VIII" - Of all "The Simpsons" Halloween specials, this one is our favorite, since it gave us a green Marge and her wicked sisters.
Queenie, "American Horror Story" - A human voodoo doll, Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) had one of the most unique powers in her coven.
Rowena, "Supernatural" - Even though Rowena (Ruth Connell) has screwed Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) over more times than they've died (long story) they forgive her, and we forgive her, over and over because she's just so fun. And helpful, too -- sometimes.
Adalind Schade, "Grimm" - Claire Coffee's Hexenbiest had a haunting face and a killer personality.
Elizabeth Woodville, "The White Queen" - It was rumored that Elizabeth Woodville practiced witchcraft and Rebecca Ferguson's portrayal of the White Queen on the BBC One/Starz series certainly upped our suspicions about the royal's magical abilities.
Fiji Cavanaugh, "Midnight, Texas" - One of the most memorable characters from the short-lived NBC drama, Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley) is a fun, free spirit if ever there was one.
