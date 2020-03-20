(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Season 3 through its finale.)

While “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” fans might think there is no reason to ever believe Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) and Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) could ever get back together after the events of the Netflix drama’s third season — including, you know, her father, Lucifer, possessing him in Hell for a spell — TheWrap can tell you it’s still safe to keep on shipping. And that’s because Gavin himself is the one who told us there’s “absolutely hope” for the exes to rekindle their flame in “Sabrina’s” upcoming Season 4.

“I think right now, Nick has a lot on his mind and that’s not really a priority,” Leatherwood told TheWrap in a recent interview, which you can view above. “I feel like he’s trying to sift through what the hell just happened to him, and trying to break out of it and move forward with his life. But that sort of impression that Sabrina made on Nick is so deep, and I think there’s absolutely hope for them. Because she taught him love, and he would have never known that without her. So she holds a special place in his heart, for sure.”

As “Sabrina” fans remember, the teen witch went down to Hell to rescue her beloved Nick at the start of Season 3, which launched in January, but once he was brought back up to the land of the living, he had a hell of a time readjusting to normal life. And rightfully so, seeing as he was tortured by the Devil himself, Sabrina’s father Lucifer (Luke Cook), while he was down in the fiery pit. This led to him exploring the darker side of himself, which included cheating on Sabrina while experimenting with some, uh, more *intense* sexual experiences than he’d previously been interested in. And *that* led to their breakup.

Also Read: 'Sabrina' Boss Says Season 4 Will Be a 'Demonic' Version of 'The Crown' With an 'HP Lovecraft Vibe'

By the end of the season, Nick is distanced from both Sabrina and the coven in general, with Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) joining him on the steps of the Academy of Unseen Arts in the closing moments of the finale, having broken up with Ambrose (Chance Perdomo). Leatherwood told us what these two loners — who were once lovers — coming back together will mean for their relationship in Season 4, which does not yet have a premiere date.

“I think we see Nick and Prudence come back together for a brief moment where they sort of reconcile what the hell just happened in Part 3,” he said. “They’re both going through it right now, with Prudence leaving Ambrose and her crazy ass father still out there. And then with Nick and the torment of the Devil and Sabrina and all of it, seeing them come together is nice and I think they sort of could benefit from each other right now, because they know each other. There’s a familiarity there, there’s a bond, there’s a friendship. And in order to get back into society and normality, they can lean on each other a bit.”

Readers can learn more about what to expect in Season 4 by checking out TheWrap’s interview with “Sabrina” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa here.