Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong