‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Star Gavin Leatherwood’s StudioWrap Portraits (Exclusive Photos)

Leatherwood plays Nicholas Scratch on the Netflix drama series

Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap | March 20, 2020 @ 10:33 AM Last Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 10:51 AM
Gavin Leatherwood, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong
Gavin Leatherwood, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap Photo Assistant: Phil Limprasertwong

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue