Nick Promises Sabrina They’re ‘Endgame’ in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Final Season Trailer (Video)

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will end its wicked tale on New Year’s Eve when the Netflix series launches its final season. And before all is said and done, Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) will promise Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) that they are “endgame.” Now whether or not they both make it to the end of what appears to be a very intense season-long battle remains to be seen.

Nick makes this declaration to Sabrina in the trailer for the fourth and final season of “Sabrina,” which Netflix dropped Thursday, as the coven is battling the Eldritch Terrors with a little help from Sabrina. No, not that Sabrina, the Sabrina who is currently ruling in Hell. Yes, Sabrina travels down below to get some assistance from her double in stopping “The Void,” which is the baddest of the big bads this season and what Sabrina’s cousin, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) calls “the end of all things.”

Watch the trailer via the video above.

Here’s the full description for the final season of “Sabrina”: “Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Along with Shipka, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” stars Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen and Richard Coyle.

The series was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, chief creative officer of Archie Comics, who serves as showrunner. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger.

“Sabrina” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Season 4 launches Dec. 31 on Netflix.