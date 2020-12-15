Demon Slayer Eight Hundred

Toho / Aniplex / CMC Pictures Holdings

China and Japan Delivered Half of 2020’s Top 10 Box Office Hits for First Time Ever

by | December 15, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

Chinese hits “The Eight Hundred” and “My People, My Homeland” supplant battered Hollywood blockbusters as the two biggest ticket sellers worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has warped the box office beyond recognition. In a year where Hollywood films like Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984” were expected to be the top grossing films of the year, that honor will instead go to Huayi Bros.’ Chinese war film “The Eight Hundred” with $472 million in ticket sales worldwide.

Thanks in part the strong response to the virus in China and Japan, half of this year’s top 10 highest grossing films have come from the two major Asian markets, with local records still being set even as those countries battle new waves of coronavirus infections.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

