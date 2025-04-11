Film Industry Takes Latest China Threats in Trump Trade War in Stride — for Now

Studios are largely prepared for China to put new limits on U.S. releases because the country already did that in 2021

When asked about China’s plan to cut back on the Hollywood films it approves for release in its theaters in response to his tariffs, President Donald Trump responded with a chuckle on Thursday: “I think I’ve heard of worse things.”

Trump may not have many friends in Hollywood, but based on what studio insiders told TheWrap on Thursday, the response from the film industry to China’s move against them is closer to the president’s outright indifference than to any significant worry.

That’s because Hollywood has already largely made the adjustment to life without China after the country decoupled its rapidly rising market from American imports during the last surge in political tensions in the early stages of Joe Biden’s presidency.

