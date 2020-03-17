The Chinese government announced on Tuesday that it will be revoking the press credentials of American journalists working for the New York Times, the Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal and that they will not be allowed to work as reporters in China, Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions.

Any U.S. journalists from these outlets whose credentials are set to expire before the end of 2020 are to “notify the Department of Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within four calendar days starting from today and hand back their press cards within ten calendar days.”

Further, the Chinese government said it would be taking “reciprocal measures against American journalists” with regards to “visa, administrative review, and reporting” and that those three media outlets, as well as Voice of America and Time magazine, would need to provide the Chinese government with detailed information about their respective staffs, finances, operations, and real estate in China.

The announcement comes two weeks after the Trump administration limited the number of Chinese citizens from five state-controlled media outlets — Xinhua, CGTN, China Radio, China Daily and The People’s Daily — who could work in the U.S. because those outlets had been deemed as “propaganda outlets” controlled by Beijing.

“The above-mentioned measures are entirely necessary and reciprocal countermeasures that China is compelled to take in response to the unreasonable oppression the Chinese media organizations experience in the US. They are legitimate and justified self-defense in every sense,” the announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China said.

The ministry accused the U.S. of “exclusively targeting Chinese media organizations” and, in doing so, tarnishing the “reputation and image of Chinese media organizations” and disrupting “people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.”

“It has therefore exposed the hypocrisy of the self-styled advocate of press freedom,” the announcement also said.

Marty Baron, the executive editor of the Washington Post, strongly condemned the decision in a statement.

“The Chinese government’s decision is particularly regrettable because it comes in the midst of an unprecedented global crisis, when clear and reliable information about the international response to Covid-19 is essential,” he said in the statement obtained by TheWrap. “Severely limiting the flow of that information, which China now seeks to do, only aggravates the situation.”

Matt Murray, the editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal, called it an “unprecedented attack on freedom of the press” during a time of “unparalleled global crisis.”

“Trusted news reporting from and about China has never been more important. We oppose government interference with a free press anywhere in the world. Our commitment to reporting fully and deeply on China is unchanged,” Murray said in a statement.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped the Chinese government would “reconsider” its decision, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A representative for the New York Times did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.