Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Sneak Peek Demolishes DIY Ratings Records

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network is already fixer-uppering DIY’s lackluster TV ratings.

Four hours of preview programming for the upcoming rebrand ran on Sunday, smashing DIY Network’s ratings records in the process. As a matter of fact, each one of those four hours now claims a spot on DIY’s Top 5 episodes of all time in the adults 25-54 demographic.

Overall, the primetime block brought the Discovery, Inc.-owned cable channel — which will (eventually) be replaced by Chip and Jo’s Magnolia Network — its highest-rated night ever among that age group, with 0.38 rating.

Also Read: Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Delays Launch, Sets 4-Hour DIY Preview This Weekend

More than 2.3 million total viewers watched the Magnolia Network sneak peek from 5-9 p.m. That’s a +195% improvement for the time period compared to the prior six week average and +402% over the year-ago audience numbers. When just looking at women in the 25-54 range, DIY’s Sunday 5-9 p.m. block was up 303% over the prior six weeks and increased 647% versus last year.

The third hour of the Magnolia Network preview alone ranks as the highest-rated telecast in DIY’s history among adults 25-54, with a 0.69 rating, and also claims that title with women 25-54 (0.90), adults 18-49 (0.46) and women in the 18-49 range (0.62). It was Sunday’s No. 4 program from 7-8 p.m. across both cable and broadcast among the 25-54 group. For women in that age range, the hour was the second-highest-rated show in the time slot, just behind “60 Minutes.”

This special preview of the Gaineses’ upcoming channel was scheduled last week, just as Discovery and the “Fixer Upper” stars announced that Magnolia Network’s previously set Oct. 4 launch will be delayed because of production stoppages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Chip and Joanna Gaines Set 2nd Magnolia Network Series, and It's Also Not About Home Renovation (Video)

We do not yet have a replacement debut date for Magnolia Network, but we now know more about the series it will have at launch, whenever that actually is. One of them belongs to Clint Harp, the fan-favorite woodworker loyal viewers of the Gaineses hit HGTV series are sure to remember. Readers can find out more about those programs here.