Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia app is set to launch on July 15, 2021, it was announced Thursday. On cable, Discovery’s DIY Network will rebrand as the Magnolia Network in January 2022.

The Magnolia app will be a free add-on for Discovery+ subscribers. That wasn’t always the plan — or at least, it was not always the extent of the plan. Originally, the partnership between Discovery, Inc. and the Gaineses was going to result in the linear cable channel (DIY), a TV Everywhere app and a standalone Magnolia SVOD service. However, the creation and recent launch of the all-encompassing Discovery+ streaming service changed the plans for that final piece.

In addition to episodic entertainment content, the Magnolia app will also include workshops, recipes and have a retail shopping platform, among other functionalities. So there will still be plenty of opportunities for monetization.

In terms of shows, the app will house all the Magnolia originals and the entire “Fixer Upper” library. Included on that slate are “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” “Growing Floret,” “The Lost Kitchen,” “Homegrown,” “Family Dinner” and “Restoration Road with Clint Harp.”

Cable channel Magnolia Network will feature original programming and the complete “Fixer Upper” library, as well as “new seasons of DIY favorites, and episodes from iconic DIY series,” according to the Magnolia group.

DIY’s top series include “Barnwood Builders,” “Big Beach Builds,” “Bargain Mansions,” “First Time Flippers,” “Holmes: Next Generation,” “Rehab Addict,” “Restored,” “Salvage Dawgs,” “Stone House Revival” and “The Vanilla Ice Project.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines rose to (massive) prominence with their HGTV series “Fixer Upper,” in which builder Chip and designer Joanna would beautifully rehab rundown properties in their hometown of Waco, Texas. “Fixer Upper” became HGTV’s highest-rated show, and it launched the Gaineses and Joanna’s Magnolia brand into the stratosphere — and into Target.

Discovery+ costs $4.99 per month.