Chloë Grace Moretz has landed the lead role in Amazon’s “The Peripheral” from “Westworld” creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

The one-hour Prime Video drama series “centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her. ‘The Peripheral’ is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.”

Moretz will star as Fisher.

Also Read: HBO to Adapt Michael Crichton's 'Sphere' From 'Westworld' Creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan

Scott B. Smith (“A Simple Plan”) created the series and will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Other executive producers on “The Peripheral” include Nolan, Joy, Greg Plageman, Vincenzo Natali, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban. Natali will direct the pilot.

“The Peripheral” is the first series for Nolan and Joy for Amazon Studios, which signed the two to a mega overall deal last yearl — and Warner Bros. Television — the studio where the couple used to have an overall deal — in association with the “Westworld” creators’ Kilter Films production banner. The duo still has an adaption of Michael Crichton’s “Sphere” set at HBO under their prior deal.

Moretz is repped by WME, T Squared Entertainment, and attorney Robert Offer.

Variety first reported Mortez’s casting.