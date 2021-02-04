Legendary is putting its entire television business under Chris Albrecht, who was named Head of Legendary TV. As part of the move, the studio is combining its domestic and international TV businesses under one roof.

As part of the move, current Legendary TV president Nick Pepper will transition to an executive producer role on the studio’s projects. The studio says the move should better position Legendary to capitalize on the global expansion of the US streamers and the heightened need for platform defining content.

Albrecht, who left as Starz’s CEO in 2019, teamed with Legendary TV at the end of that year on an international production venture. His leadership role within the company had been increasing since last fall.

Also Read: Jeffrey Hirsch Promoted to CEO of Starz

The studio’s current domestic TV series include Amazon’s “Carnival Row” and NBC’s upcoming drama “Debris.”

Additionally, Legendary has named former CAA executive Danny Grover as the division’s new head of Business Affairs.

Albrecht departed Starz after a 10-year tenure, mostly as CEO, in March. He was eventually replaced by COO Jeffrey Hirsch. Albrecht’s departure move came two years after the network was acquired by Lionsgate, and the companies have since further integrated.

Albrecht first joined Starz in 2010. During his tenure, the pay cabler launched “American Gods,” “Power,” “Outlander,” “Ash vs Evil Dead,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” “Survivor’s Remorse” and “Black Sails.”

Prior to Starz, Albrecht was the president of IMG Global Media, heading the company’s diverse businesses including global sports production operations, global rights acquisitions and digital media enterprises. Previously, Albrecht was the chairman and CEO of HBO, and president of HBO original programming. During his time at HBO, he oversaw the production of dramas that had international appeal including “Rome,” “Band of Brothers” and “Elizabeth I.”