Chris Christie Gets Duped Into Making Cameo Video for Montana Democratic Candidate

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie got duped into recording a video for a Democratic candidate for governor in Montana.

In the video, created via Cameo — a video-sharing app that allows users to commission personalized videos from celebrities — Christie tries to persuade a guy named “Greg” to return home back to Jersey. But it just so happens that “Greg” is the name of the Republican nominee for governor in Montana, Greg Gianforte.

Shared to his followers on Thursday morning, Mike Cooney, the Democratic candidate behind the video, tweeted that there was a “special message” for Gianforte, alongside a clip of Christie’s Cameo video.

“Now, I understand you left Jersey some time ago for work, and that happens sometimes, but Jersey never quite leaves you, does it? Now think about everything we’ve got back here,” Chris Christie said in the video. “We’ve got Taylor ham, we’ve got Bruce Springsteen, we’ve got Jon Bon Jovi, we’ve got the Jersey Shore, we’ve got the boardwalks. We’ve got all that stuff back here that is waiting for you, but more than anything else, Mike and your whole family, they want you back here.”

“So listen, we can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Christie continued. “You can come back voluntarily, or maybe, they’ll send me out to get you. I don’t think that’s what you want, Greg. So get yourself back to Jersey quick and let’s have some Jersey fun and be Jersey strong. Get back here, Greg. We need you.”

The commentary follows along the attack lines that Cooney’s camp has used against Gianforte, in which they portray Gianforte as an outsider from New Jersey with different values than those from Montana.

Shortly after Cooney shared the video, Chris Christie posted a screenshot on Twitter of the video request he received on Cameo, which did not disclose who the video was meant for, only that it was to be addressed to a “Greg” who needed “encouragement” to go back home to New Jersey. (Creators on Cameo typically are only told who to address a video to, but not who exactly their video is meant for.)

“Shame on @CooneyforMT. Same to @DemGovs. I am doing Cameo to benefit a NJ charity that shelters & treats drug & alcohol addicted pregnant women & they send this misleading request and then push it out as a shot of @GregForMontana. I SUPPORT Greg Gianforte for Governor-absolutely!” Christie tweeted.

