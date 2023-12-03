GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie joined “Face the Nation” on Sunday, where the conversation inevitably turned to former president Donald Trump. Christie said “drama and chaos” follow the former leader, adding, “The reason is that he acts like someone who doesn’t care about our democracy, acts like someone who wants to be a dictator. He acts like someone who doesn’t care for the Constitution.”

“In fact, he’s even said himself he’d be willing to suspend the Constitution if an election wasn’t going in his direction,” Christie continued. In December 2022, Trump was met with swift condemnation from Republicans and Democrats alike after he said parts of the Constitution should be terminated following the 2020 election.

Christie is not the only person sounding the alarm on a potential Trump dictatorship. On Nov. 30, Robert Kagan published an op-ed in the Washington Post titled, “A Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable. We should stop pretending,” in which he warned, “Barring some miracle, Trump will soon be the presumptive Republican nominee for president. When that happens, there will be a swift and dramatic shift in the political power dynamic, in his favor.”

“Votes are the currency of power in our system, and money follows, and by those measures, Trump is about to become far more powerful than he already is,” Kagan continued. “The hour of casting about for alternatives is closing. The next phase is about people falling into line.”

Christie and Margaret Brennan also talked recent polling, which shows considerable support for Trump among Republicans despite the 91 federal indictments against him.

Christie told the show’s host, “Look, if we listen to all the polling, Margaret, Hillary Clinton would be in her second term. So I don’t believe that polling is nearly as reliable as it used to be and I don’t believe that people tell the truth to pollsters.”

“Let’s remember something — in the Republican primary in ’07, do you know who was winning at this time in ’07? Mitt Romney,” he added. “You know who was winning at this time in ’11? Newt Gingrich. And winning this time in ’15 was Ben Carson.”

Christie also spoke about his trip to Israel in November. He visited the country to observe the current Israel-Hamas war firsthand and told Brennan, “I think if you want to be president of the United States, you have to see these things for yourself. You can’t count on reports from pundits or the press, or from other folks in public life.”

Of abortion, the former governor insisted the best step forward is to “let the American people vote in their individual states, and decide what they want this policy to be,” adding that he believes this is what the Constitution “guides us to do.”

Watch the entire interview with Christie in the video above.