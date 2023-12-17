Presidential candidate Chris Christie chatted with CNN’s Jake Tapper about lead Republican contender Donald Trump on Sunday (yet again). This time around, the two discussed the former president’s comments about immigrants from a weekend rally, where he said they are “poisoning the blood” of the United States from “all over the world,” including South America, Africa,and Asia.

“He’s disgusting,” Christie said. “And what he’s doing is dog-whistling to Americans who feel absolutely under stress and strain from the economy and from the conflicts around the world. He’s dog-whistling to blame it on people from areas that don’t look like us.”

Christie added, “The other problem with this is the Republicans who are saying this is OK. Almost 100 members of Congress have endorsed him. Nikki Haley this week said he’s fit to be president. You’re telling me that someone who said that immigrants are poisoning the blood of this country, someone who said Vladimir Putin is a character witness, is fit to be president of the United States?”

The former New Jersey governor referenced Haley’s interview with ABC News’ Linsey Davis this past week, in which she said of Trump, “It’s not about fitness. I think he’s fit to be president. It’s ‘Should he be president?’ I don’t think he should be president. I thought he was the right president at the right time.”

Christie said, “‘Was the right president at the right time?’ Nikki Haley should be ashamed of herself, and she’s part of the problem because she’s enabling him. She’s enabling him by saying to people ‘It’s OK.’”

A recent Reuters poll indicated that Christie ranks at the bottom of a group of GOP candidates that includes Trump, Ron DeSantis, Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. The former governor brought attention back to his own campaign at the end of the conversation and said, “Let me be really clear, I’m in this race to let people know, it’s not OK. It is not OK for an American president to be saying these things, and she should be ashamed of herself.”

“And these members of Congress who just sit there and nod their head like a dog in the back of a car, just nodding away, when he said all of these things, because all they’re about is their own political future… This is why American leadership is falling down,” Christie concluded.

Christie is one of many taking issue with Trump’s comments. President Joe Biden’s campaign compared Trump’s comments to those of Adolf Hitler, Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin in a blistering rebuttal.

The statement began, “Tonight Donald Trump channeled his role models as he parroted Adolf Hitler, praised Kim Jong Un, and quoted Vladimir Putin while running for president on a promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy.”

Trump, echoing Hitler: Immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country pic.twitter.com/tJdqGWIpcY — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 16, 2023

“Trump is not shying away from his plan to lock up millions of people into detention camps and continues to lie about that time when Joe Biden obliterated him by over 7 million votes three years ago,” the statement continued.

The statement concluded, “He is betting he can win this election by scaring and dividing this country. He’s wrong. In 2020, Americans chose President Biden’s vision of hope and unity over Trump’s vision of fear and division — and they’ll do the same next November.”