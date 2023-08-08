Chris Christie Says Trump ‘Clearly’ Committed Crimes, but Roasts ‘Abbott and Costello Meets the Corleones’ Nature of Them (Video)

Unlike some other Republicans, Chris Christie isn’t hedging when it comes to answering whether or not he believes thrice-indicted former president Donald Trump committed any crimes. Christie’s answer is simple: yes, Trump “clearly” committed crimes, and in sometimes hilarious fashion.

While appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday, the Republican presidential hopeful was blunt, as he has been for quite some time now, when asked directly if Trump “probably committed a crime or two.”

“Oh, yeah, he certainly committed crimes in the classified documents case,” Christie said. “I believe the keeping of those documents was a crime. And the obstruction was clearly a crime.”

Christie then turned to the superseding indictment in that particular case, which alleges that Trump instructed Mar-a-Lago employees to destroy security footage from the resort, shortly after being subpoenaed for said footage. For the former New Jersey governor, it was horrible — but also a little funny.

“You know, it reminded me of like, what maybe ‘Abbott and Costello’ meets the Corleones would have looked like,” he mocked, earning big laughs from host Joe Scarborough. (In that hypothetical scenario, “Walt Nauta is Fredo”).

But Christie wasn’t done roasting Trump just yet.

“I mean, this is both criminal and completely stupid, which is the combination that Donald Trump is bringing to the country,” he said. “It is the combination of criminality and abject stupidity, both in terms of his comments, and in terms of his actions.”

You can watch Christie’s full comments in the video above.