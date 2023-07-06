Chris Christie slammed Donald Trump for saying Special Counsel Jack Smith “looks like a crackhead” after cocaine was found at the White House on Sunday, saying the former president’s remarks are the very reason why he’s an “unacceptable” nominee for the Republican Party.

During CNN’s “The Lead” with Jake Tapper, Christie discussed the potential impact of Trump’s “crackhead” remarks about Smith, who is prosecuting Trump for the Department of Justice over classified records found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“Do statements like that affect the case?” Tapper asked Christie.

“No, not really,” the federal prosecutor and 55th governor of New Jersey Christie explained.

“I think the only argument you could make is that it potentially affects the jury pool who’s in south Florida reading this stuff thinking, ‘What the hell is he talking about?’” Christie continued. “ I did a lot of drug cases when I was U.S. attorney in New Jersey; I can guarantee people that there isn’t one particular type of crackhead. There’s not anyone who looks like a crackhead necessarily.”

Trump made the comments about Smith on Wednesday on the social media platform Truth Social.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Trump wrote, comparing the government’s actions in the incident to its response to finding private documents at his Florida residence.

“But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE,” Trump continued. “Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!”

Christie ended his comments describing Trump’s words as a prime example for why the GOP should avoid choosing Trump as a nominee.

“This is what makes Donald Trump an unacceptable nominee for our party because he says things like this without any regard for truth or falsity…without any regard for the propriety of it. But, even worse yet, what does that do to help anyone other than him? My argument all along has been, this race in 2024 for Donald Trump, is all about Donald Trump. It’s not about the American people. He doesn’t give a damn about the American people.”

The Secret Service found the cocaine in a cubby hole in a West Wing entry area, between the White House foyer and a lower-level lobby, per reports.