Chris Cuomo Shocked by Response to Biden Debate Disaster: ‘Why Is the Media Acting Surprised?’ | Video

Chris Cuomo slammed the media’s instant pivot on President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate as “disingenuous,” asking why they are “acting surprised” by his performance.

The Newsnation anchor kicked off the segment by discussing Biden’s statement regarding the Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, which was “very different from how he was in the debate, where he was often incoherent and completely unconvincing.”

“This is not a surprise,” the former CNN stalwart continued. “Biden is who we know he is. That’s who Biden was at the debate—who we know he has been.”

Cuomo added that when Biden has to think on his feet, “He’s not good. He’s old and ailing.”

“Does that mean he can’t hold meetings, do the job, meet with leaders, or do things one-on-one?” the Newsnation anchor said. “No.”

“By the way, Joe Biden has never been great on his feet. He was a gaffe machine at his best,” Cuomo noted. “So why is the media acting surprised?”

Cuomo slammed the media for only now calling for Biden to step down from the race, saying that they saw an “opportunity for them to run with a new narrative that is found compelling with clicks, readers, and viewers.”

“Why haven’t they been calling for Biden to step down for months? He’s been this way for months,” Cuomo continued. “This is a disingenuous display. This is the game, and they know it.”

Cuomo then added that the media should be calling for both Biden and Trump to drop out of the race.

“The people have made it plain for months that they want neither of you, in a way we have never seen. Biden and Trump are embarrassments to American greatness— two old angry, expired men without new ideas, without compelling plans, who both abuse the truth and trust of the people around them,” Cuomo said.

“Neither will be remembered in history as a great man,” he added.