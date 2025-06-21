Chris Cuomo Calls Out Trump’s Over-Use of the ‘Two Weeks’ Timeline: ‘He Wants You to Stop Asking’ | Video

Donald Trump says we’ll have a decision on whether to join Israel’s attack on Iran within two weeks. Chris Cuomo has heard this before.

The NewsNation anchor devoted his Friday monologue to extremism – online, in politics and elsewhere – but seemed extremely tuned in to the president’s now over-use of the “two weeks” timeline device.

“We’re looking at Iran right now and whether or not we should bomb,” the former CNN commentator said. “OK, I’ve given you my stance on it. I don’t see that the case has been made that this is something that has to happen, that there’s an imminency.”

That’s where he briefly turned his attention to our collective lack of attention.

“Yes, Trump says ‘two weeks’ a lot when he wants you to stop asking him about something,” Cuomo said. “You’ve seen the clips online: ‘In about two weeks with Russia,’ ‘two weeks with tariffs,’ ‘two weeks with this, with that 2 weeks.’”

Cuomo’s pattern recognition was not steeped in outrage, however – he actually thinks waiting on an Iran decision is the right thing to do, adding: “I’m OK with it here.”

But as a stalling tactic, Cuomo sees through it:

“Yes, I think it’s a device that the president uses because he knows there’s no way we’re still talking about this in two weeks,” he said. “No way. We do not have the focus. We do not have the national attention span. We will be on to something else. I know it’s crazy.”

