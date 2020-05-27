Though CNN’s Chris Cuomo is back in his anchor’s chair after a battle with COVID-19, the toll of the virus has left him with “funky stuff” in his bloodwork and “weird stuff going on” in his lungs.

“There’s funky stuff in my bloodwork that doctors say is what they see in people who’ve had COVID. So, it freaks me out a little bit,” Cuomo said of his recovery process on Tuesday’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

In late March, Cuomo announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. The anchor continued to host his show live from his basement, where he self-isolated from his family and shared vivid, first-hand accounts of fighting the illness. A month later, Cuomo said he tested negative and soon returned to his CNN studio to broadcast his primetime show.

Still, the anchor said he’s “not 100%” in the aftermath of testing negative.

“People who’ve been through this have strange tales to tell and not a lot of great answers from doctors to weird stuff in their blood work. I’m one of them. I still have weird stuff going on with my lungs, I’m not back to where I was before I had the virus. But I can work, I can hang out, I can engage with my family. I’m going to be able to do plasma donations,” Cuomo said. “But I’m not 100%.”