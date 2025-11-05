Chris Cuomo Says Brother Andrew Is ‘Not What Democrats Want Right Now’ After Zohran Mamdani Mayoral Victory

Shortly after Zohran Mamdani was projected to win New York City’s mayoral election, Chris Cuomo — brother of Andrew Cuomo — spoke on NewsNation about the race’s outcome. In his response, Chris had a simple analysis for the election night: “The Democrat was gonna win in New York City.”

“Even I can see what this is about,” Chris said. “Of course, I wanted my brother to win. I believe in my brother. I think he’s a tremendous operator within government, but he’s not what Democrats want right now in their party.”

Mamdani managed to garner more than 50% of the vote by 9:30 p.m. ET, an even larger percentage than his first-round primary result and more than 10 percentage points ahead of Andrew. The Associated Press called the race at 9:34 p.m. ET. This came after early voting surged to record levels in recent weeks, with New York City seeing more people vote early in-person this election cycle than in any other non-presidential election.

Chris said that Zohran’s victory signals a shifting trend within the Democratic Party amid Donald Trump’s second term as president.

“The type of Democrat, and what they want, I do believe there’s a metaphor here as a reaction to MAGA, and this is what we’ll see in the midterms,” he said. “But I guess that’s fought by Virginia and New Jersey in terms of who they elected.”

Mamdani has since received a number of high profile congratulations, including praise from Senator Bernie Sanders, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Starting at 1% in the polls, @ZohranKMamdani pulled off one of the great political upsets in modern American history,” Sanders wrote on X Tuesday evening. “Yes. We CAN create a government that represents working people and not the 1%. I look forward to working with Zohran as he builds a city that works for all.”

Clinton added on X: “Congratulations @ZohranKMamdani on your election as the next Mayor of New York City. I’m wishing you success as you work to transform the passion of your campaign into building a better, fairer, more affordable New York.”

His wife expressed a similar sentiment on her social media account, writing: “More people voted in New York City’s election this year than they have in 50 years. That’s a win for democracy, and a testament to @ZohranKMamdani’s inspiring campaign. Congratulations to the next mayor of the greatest city in the world.”