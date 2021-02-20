Comedian Chris D’Elia addressed on Friday the numerous sexual misconduct accusations against him last summer, saying that “sex controlled my life” and that he was seeking treatment.

“First of all, I do know how it looks with all the stuff that’s been said and the emails that have been put out there and what the media has been trying to say and I know it looks bad,” D’Elia said. “I stand by the fact that all my relationships have been consensual and legal.”

“The King and the Sting” podcast host added in the video that sex “was my focus all the time. And I had a problem, and I do have a problem. It’s not like, months down the line everything’s better. I need to do work on that.”

Last summer, multiple women accused him of predatory online behavior. He was subsequently dropped by Creative Arts Agency (CAA) and 3 Arts Management. The accusations against De’Elia surfaced last June when a number of women shared similar stories of him exhibiting predatory behavior online. Several of the women said they were underage when the conversations with D’Elia occurred.

He released an initial statement last year denying the accusations but had been quiet since. “I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” he said in a statement. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”