Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has dropped comedian and actor Chris D’Elia from its roster after multiple women accused him of predatory online behavior toward them when they were minors, Variety and Deadline report.

The accusations surfaced last week when Twitter user @girlpowertbh shared screenshots of conversations she says took place between her and D’Elia in 2014 when she was 16 years old. D’Elia would have been 34 at the time.

The comedian has since denied ever pursuing underage girls.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” he said in a statement. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

“That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better,” he continued.

CAA did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for confirmation Tuesday.

As a result of the accusations, Comedy Central, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have also removed an episode of “Workaholics” which portrays D’Elia as a child molester, according to the Washington Post.

The comedian also played a similar character on the Netflix series “You,” in which he acted as a famous comedian named Henderson who had a secret sex dungeon where he brought underage girls.

