Chris Ender to Lead Communications for CBS Entertainment Group

He fills the role vacated by Dana McClintock, reporting directly to CBS chief George Cheeks

| July 1, 2020 @ 3:12 PM Last Updated: July 1, 2020 @ 3:13 PM
Longtime CBS PR executive Chris Ender has been named to the top communications post within CBS Entertainment Group.

Ender fills the role left by Dana McClintock, who formally left CBS this week. McClintock announced his departure back in March, which coincided with the beginning of George Cheeks’ tenure leading CBS. As often happens in a merger situation, the outgoing CEO’s — Joe Ianniello, an interim one, in this case — communications lead follows him or her out the door.

Ender will not report directly to Cheeks.

“Chris’ leadership and strategic counsel have been invaluable to me during my first few months at CBS and I quickly came to trust his judgment,” said Cheeks in a memo to staff. “His keen sense of how to manage complex issues and powerfully promote our great content are only surpassed by his integrity and decency. His steady hand leading our talented communicators in every CBS division will be an asset as we continue to evolve and thrive in our ever-changing industry.”

Ender will remain on the west coast and work with Rick McCabe, who will head up the east coast team in New York. McCabe will report directly to Ender.

Ender has been with CBS since 1996, beginning as a vice president of media relations.

Here’s when 58 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

