Watch Chris Evans Do the Couples Challenge… With His Brother (Video)

“Who’s most likely to casually bring up how many pushups they can do?”

| May 15, 2020 @ 8:05 AM

Chris Evans came on Jimmy Fallon’s at-home version of “The Tonight Show” on Thursday, and he brought his quarantine buddy with him — his brother Scott.

Fallon decided to test their brotherly bond by making them play a round of the Couples Challenge that’s been going around Tik Tok and Instagram, in which couples are asked to answer questions about each other by closing their eyes and pointing.

The Evans brothers clearly know a lot about each other, because they were in agreement on nearly every question, from “Who’s more likely to get in a political fight on social media?” to “Who’s most likely to casually bring up how many pushups they can do?”

Also Read: Check Out Chris Evans' Dope 'Captain America' Elevator Fight Rehearsal Footage (Video)

Surprise, surprise — Chris took both of those questions.

Scott, however, is apparently better at wiffleball — that was a hard one for Chris to own up to — and also went the longest without taking a shower in quarantine. Nice.

Chris can currently be seen in Apple TV+’s “Defending Jacob” on Friday nights. In the drama series, which is set Evans’ own home-town of Boston, he plays an assistant district attorney in charge of a murder case — until his own son is accused of being the killer.

Scott, also an actor, had a long-running stint on the soap opera “One Life to Live” and also appeared on “Grace & Frankie.”

Watch the brothers answer more questions about each other in the video above.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs every weeknight at 11:35/10:35c. 

