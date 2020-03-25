Chris Evans Is a Dad Pushed to the Edge in Apple’s ‘Defending Jacob’ Trailer (Video)

Series premieres next month

| March 25, 2020 @ 10:56 AM

Chris Evans plays a dad determined to prove his son is innocent in the first trailer for “Defending Jacob,” the upcoming murder mystery series from Apple TV+.

The eight-episode character-driven drama also stars Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, Sakina Jaffrey and J.K. Simmons .

Martell, known for his role in the “It” movie franchise, stars as Evans’ son Jacob, a teenage boy accused of murdering a classmate in the woods.

“Defending Jacob” is set to premiere with three episodes on Apple TV+ on April 24, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 29.

Watch the trailer above.

More to come…

