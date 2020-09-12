Chris Evans Accidentally Posts a ‘D- Pic’ and America Cheers!

No, Chris Evans is not starring in a remake of “Free Willy,” but it appears that he accidentally freed his Willy, captured it on camera, and then posted it on Instagram Saturday. And, needless to say, social media went insane (in a good way).

It seems that Evans was attempting to post an Instagram video and amidst the string of recognizable photos of himself is a silhouette of an erect penis or, as some on Twitter are calling it, “America’s Dick,” “a welcome new ‘member’ of ‘The Avengers” and “the most fantastic one of the ‘Fantastic Four.'”

Although he quickly deleted the clip, there were others quicker, who had snapped some screen grabs… and rest is, as they say, Twitter history.

The lesson, here, Chris, edit clips before posting them on social media. Then again, a whole of his 5.7 million followers were happy enough to see his Mr. Happy to get his name trending on Twitter.

Check out a few of the best reactions that are not NSFO:

Chris Evans after accidentally leaking his nudes and seeing the positive reaction pic.twitter.com/uJDRBLV1zK — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) September 12, 2020

Me before and after

That Chris Evans picture pic.twitter.com/ZzRP8eadcC — 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚 🕊️ (@95FLICKER) September 12, 2020

Now it makes sense why captain America only got a shield, cause Chris Evans got the sword tucked in his spandex pic.twitter.com/juA32ZW9YD — YakemMcBucketsTTV (@YakemMcBuckets) September 12, 2020

Everyone talking about Chris Evans nudes Me searching desperately for the pics: pic.twitter.com/6PH7r9iVIW — Petie 🥺 (@beepbeeppeter) September 12, 2020

On the flip side of the “Whoa!” reaction to his private photo of his private parts was fans noting what a nice guy he is and posting photos of him with his dog and helping famous ladies up stairs and onto the stage of award shows.

friendly reminder that chris evans is one of the sweetest men who (very publicly) suffers with crippling anxiety, and you should block & report anybody who is sharing that nude picture because this angel deserves nothing but love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sBwQxoF62r — claire. (@blissfulfiction) September 12, 2020

I love Chris Evans so much. One of the sweetest & most humble guys with a heart of gold. He deserves the world 💖 pic.twitter.com/xzUwsxdeyd — claire. (@blissfulfiction) September 12, 2020

pictures of chris evans with his dog dodger to cleanse your timeline pic.twitter.com/TYhrTSFAnX — chris evans archive (@cevansarchive) September 12, 2020

A rep for Chris Evans didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.