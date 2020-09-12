Go Pro Today

Chris Evans Accidentally Posts a ‘D- Pic’ and America Cheers!

The lesson, here, Chris, edit clips before posting them on social media

| September 12, 2020 @ 2:46 PM Last Updated: September 12, 2020 @ 3:02 PM

No, Chris Evans is not starring in a remake of “Free Willy,” but it appears that he accidentally freed his Willy, captured it on camera, and then posted it on Instagram Saturday. And, needless to say, social media went insane (in a good way).

It seems that Evans was attempting to post an Instagram video and amidst the string of recognizable photos of himself is a silhouette of an erect penis or, as some on Twitter are calling it, “America’s Dick,” “a welcome new ‘member’ of ‘The Avengers” and “the most fantastic one of the ‘Fantastic Four.'”

Although he quickly deleted the clip, there were others quicker, who had snapped some screen grabs… and rest is, as they say, Twitter history.

Also Read: Watch Chris Evans Do the Couples Challenge... With His Brother (Video)

The lesson, here, Chris, edit clips before posting them on social media. Then again, a whole of his 5.7 million followers were happy enough to see his Mr. Happy to get his name trending on Twitter.

Check out a few of the best reactions that are not NSFO:

On the flip side of the “Whoa!” reaction to his private photo of his private parts was fans noting what a nice guy he is and posting photos of him with his dog and helping famous ladies up stairs and onto the stage of award shows.

A rep for Chris Evans didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

16 Stars Who've Posted Nude Selfies, From Chrissy Teigen to Ansel Elgort (Photos)

  • Celebrity Nudes
  • chrissy teigen nude photo Instagram
  • Miley Cryrus nude Instagram
  • Nicki Minaj nude Instagram
  • Kim Kardashian nude Instagram
  • Emily Ratajkowski nude Instagram
  • Chelsea Handler nude Twitter
  • Geraldo Rivera Nude Twitter
  • Instagram
  • The Game nude Instagram
  • John Legend Butt Picture Instagram
  • Tara Reid nude Instagram
  • Christina Aguilera nude Instagram
  • Demi Lovato nude Instagram
  • Tyson Beckford nude Instagram
  • liam payne naked selfie
  • ansel elgort nude selfie
1 of 17

TheWrap takes a look at Hollywood’s biggest social exhibitionists

We're marking #NationalSelfieDay by looking at the biggest exhibitionists: From Miley Cyrus to Geraldo Rivera, here are stars who have mastered the art of nude selfies.

View In Gallery

Related Content