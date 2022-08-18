Chris Evans Seems to Have Found Out About Captain America’s Virginity During ‘She-Hulk’ Along With Everyone Else

One of the most delightful moments in the first episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” comes during the post-credits scene, when we learn the important truth: “CAPTAIN AMERICA FUUUU-!” Which is to say, Captain America definitely had sex before he disappeared (as far as the world is aware) at the end of “Avengers: Endgame” and was not a virgin.

And as it turns out, the actor who played Captain America, Chris Evans, apparently learned about this fact along with everyone else after the episode came out. Which is really adorable, we can’t lie.

The scene is a bookend with a moment early in the episode, when Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) are driving somewhere together, and Jennifer is pestering Bruce about whether or not Cap ever had sex. The question never gets answered thanks to the sudden appearance of an alien space ship, but in the post-credits scene we see Jennifer and Bruce, sometime later, having a drunken conversation about it.

After a few minutes of Jennifer sobbing drunk tears over the fact that Cap probably died a virgin, Bruce finally tells her what really happened: “Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.” It then turns out Jennifer wasn’t really drunk, she was merely manipulating Bruce, and that’s when she screams the quote at the top of this page.

Well all of that was apparently news to Chris Evans. Luckily he had Mark Ruffalo to rib him just a little more about it on social media:

Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 18, 2022

Obligatory admission that, of course, this endearing exchange could all be scripted. We prefer to believe Chris’ reaction here is genuine. Either way, we are laughing, and can’t wait to see what’s coming from She-Hulk over the next few months. Maybe we’ll finally get an in-universe explanation for why Tony didn’t just call The Avengers in “Iron Man 3.” (Just kidding.)

If you want to know more about how that adorable reveal about Captain America came together, check out this interview with the show’s head writer by TheWrap’s Andi Ortiz.