Like a great many people Wednesday night, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes had a lot of fun talking about the Ron DeSantis campaign launch event with Elon Musk that devolved into an utter fiasco almost immediately.

Hayes compared it to a similar public failure Musk experienced in 2019, and declared that the DeSantis event was really just “the world’s most embarrassing 404 error.” You can see for yourself in the clip above right now.

“Do you remember that time billionaire Elon Musk unveiled the new Tesla Cybertruck, and when he went to demonstrate the vehicle’s supposedly ‘bulletproof glass,’ they smashed two of its windows even though they weren’t supposed to break? Today’s Twitter rollout of the Ron DeSantis campaign went kinda like that,” Hayes said.

In case you didn’t have a chance to see for yourself, the homophobic and censorious Florida governor decided to formally announce his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination on Twitter Spaces, Twitter’s audio-only streaming platform. In the event, which took place earlier on Wednesday, DeSantis was to be interviewed by Musk in a conversation moderated by one of his donors, David Sacks, and that did eventually happen. But only after a nearly half-hour delay caused by a series of technical errors that the New York Times described as an illustration of Twitter since Musk purchased it.

Among other things, the feed kept going out, the participants had difficulty using the forum, and the site even crashed at one point. Hayes for his part summed that up and then played a supercut of some of the events more cringe moments.

“Yo, it was like 20 minutes of that,” Hayes said with a grin after the clip ended. “Trump had the golden escalator, Ron DeSantis got the world’s most embarrassing 404 error. Over 20 minutes of technical difficulties that sounded like this. That is how the Florida governor’s big entrance to the Republican presidential primary will be forever remembered.”

“DeSantis chose to launch his campaign not during a campaign rally, not on televised event, but on Twitter dot com, with Elon Musk. And why? Maybe because musk and Twitter are the best audience for the DeSantis brand ‘crusade against woke,'” Hayes added.

From there, Hayes broke down how much DeSantis’ and Musk’s politics align, and how DeSantis is basically failing to make a dent against Donald Trump in the primary. He also spoke to some experts. You can watch the whole thing here.

And relive the bulletproof glass failure Hayes referred to here.