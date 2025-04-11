Chris Hayes Wonders ‘Who Voted for This?’ After Trump Cancels Children’s History Contest | Video

Chris Hayes took four minutes during Thursday night’s episode of “All In” to ask “who voted for this?” after the latest “seemingly pointless” cruelty and “destruction” from the Trump administration: the cancellation of a celebrated annual national history contest for children and teenagers.

“It is almost impossible to keep up with all the destruction being caused by Donald Trump, even when it’s your job to do so like it is mine,” Hayes began. “Now, some of this we basically knew was going to happen, right? He campaigned on it. But then there are the things that just never came up in the campaign that are now happening. Some are cruel and seemingly pointless things that make you wonder who voted for this. For instance, who voted against National History Day?”

Hayes explained that National History Day is “a nationwide history competition that more than half a million students work to qualify for each year, and it is, well, awesome and adorable.” Hayes then played clips of the extremely enthusiastic students who showed up and showed out for it in 2024.

“I mean, come on, this is the most amazing, all American, wholesome, non ideological, non political thing I can imagine, right? And if you look at any local news seriously over the past few weeks, you will see articles about students in places like Iowa or Texas or Mississippi or Ohio or Missouri or Pennsylvania proudly qualifying for their regional competition, and then once they clear that, they go to the big national competition, which was set to start in just nine weeks,” Hayes continued. “But last week, Donald Trump and Elon Musk killed its funding.”

This is true, and you can read the NHD organization’s statement on this incomprehensible decision here.

“Why? Who can say? Who the heck knows? So the executive director had to take the social media asking folks to donate so the kids can make it to the national competition in June.”

Hayes then ran a clip of said director doing just that, begging for what, as Hayes quickly pointed out, is literally a trivial amount of money when it comes to things funded by the U.S. government.

“In the context the federal government and Doge and Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, and the ‘efficiencies’ they’re bringing, $336,000 over two years, or $132,000 for the competition this year, $132,000 is what they’re saving the taxpayer,” Hayes said with audible disgust. “And that’s all that is standing between these kids and this big national award that will imprint them for life.”

Then Hayes pointed out that “Donald Trump could skip one golf weekend down in Florida, and the savings could fund National History Day for decades. Elon Musk gets millions of dollars a day in federal contracts. I wonder if in the campaign, one of the candidates ran on the promise to destroy a history contest for sixth graders, if that would have affected anyone’s decision.”

“Seriously, who voted for this”” Hayes asked again. Watch the full clip below: