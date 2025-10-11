Chris Hayes Slams Trump’s White House as ‘Least Transparent We’ve Ever Seen’ Over Checkup Claims | Video

Chris Hayes took Donald Trump and his staff to task over claims the president stopped by Walter Reed Medical Center for “his routine yearly checkup” on Friday, given the president already had his annual physical back in April.

During an episode of “All In With Chris Hayes,” the political commentator called out inaccuracies in the White House’s statement regarding the president’s visit to the military hospital, accusing Trump’s White House of being the “least transparent we’ve ever seen.”

“I gotta say, the guy doesn’t look great,” Hayes said while highlighting the strain the role commander in chief can take on a person. “He’s got a recurring bruise on his hand, that he’s constantly trying to cover up with makeup. He’s got severely swollen ankles, which the White House attributes to a very common condition among senior citizens. But it’s more than that. Mentally, the guy seems off.”

As Hayes went on, he called out the president for “constantly drifting off during meetings” and being “unable to properly understand questions from reporters.”

And, per Hayes, the actions of Trump’s staff did not squash the growing questions surrounding the president’s health. Rather, their explanation on Friday only fueled more speculation.

He continued: “Wait, what was that part sandwiched in the middle there? Oh, the president’s gonna talk to the troops of Walter Reed and, hey, while you’re there might as well pop in for the yearly check up. But here’s the thing, Donald Trump already had his annual check up.”

Trump later said he paid a visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center for his “semiannual physical.”

The president’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbarella, also issued a letter, which stated Trump was in “exceptional health” and that he paid a visit to the medical center as part of an “ongoing health maintenance plan.”

Additionally, the doctor noted that Trump received his flu and COVID-19 booster shots and had the “cardiac age” of a 65-year-old.

