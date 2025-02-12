Chris Hayes: Trump Wants to ‘Rule Us, Not Represent Us,’ But Americans ‘Are Going to Have Something to Say About It’ | Video

MSNBC host Chris Hayes didn’t have a rosy message for viewers in the opening segment of Tuesday’s “All In.” In short, he said Donald Trump and Elon Musk are scheming to destroy “the American constitutional order.”

But only, he argued, if Americans let them.

“There’s some debates unfolding right now about what exactly would qualify as a constitutional crisis,” Hayes said after a lengthy look at the disturbing and difficult to believe weirdness Trump and Musk got up to earlier in the day. “Are we in one? It seems to me, we’ve been in one for a long time, certainly since the aftermath of 2020 election. But the core issue is that Musk and Trump are acting as if they hold absolute power, even though they do not.”

“That’s the source of the crisis,” Hayes continued. “They are, in that sense, bluffing, but it’s a bluff they want to turn into a new reality, one that destroys the American constitutional order, in favor of a corrupt strong man and a rule by a little click of oligarchs.”

“What Trump wants to do is to rule us, not represent,” he warned. “But the people he does in fact represent, the hundreds of millions of us, are going to have something to say about it.”

Earlier in the segment, Hayes noted that “Elon Musk and his co-president, Donald Trump, has spent the first three weeks of their presidency attempting a full assault on the separated powers of the Constitution. Full stop.”

He added that “they’ve done this despite controlling Congress, both houses, Senate and House, and the Supreme Court along with the White House. Think about that for a second. Come on, you’ve got the rare trifecta, but Trump and Musk are not passing any bills to accomplish their goals. Instead, an unelected billionaire is basically working unilaterally to dismantle the federal government with zero transparency, zero disclosures of conflicts of interest, and he’s causing profound material harm and damage here in the U.S. and across the world as he does it.”

Hayes used the “deeply strange political stunt” to break down various ways Trump and Musk are basically ignoring the rule of law entirely, and mentioned the multiple times Vice President JD Vance who, it should be noted, went to law school, has publicly advocated for lawless disregard for America’s court.

The host also noted that during the bizarre press conference, Trump implied he would abide by court orders, though Hayes further noted, “What Trump said today is worth contrasting with what his inner circle have been talking about for a while which, is ignoring the courts.”

There’s more, and you can watch the full segment, below: