Chris Hayes Says Trump Is Having the ‘Worst Political Spell of His 2nd Term’: ‘A Chorus of Resistance Against This President’ | Video

Chris Hayes ripped into Donald Trump amid the ongoing Epstein files saga, claiming the president was facing his “worst political spell” since January 6.

The MS Now host reflected on Trump’s political losses during Thursday’s broadcast for “All In With Chris Hayes,” where he suggested the president was reeling in the aftermath of the Epstein bill vote.

“Donald Trump is having the worst political spell of his second term — and, my god, is it showing,” Hayes sounded off. “I mean, you can make the case with the exception of the immediate aftermath of January 6 … this has been the worst few weeks he’s ever had.”

As Hayes continued, he stated that Trump’s waning authority was “a really incredibly turn,” given “big tech and big law and media companies and elite universities” all seemed to preemptively surrender to the president following the inauguration.

“Something started to change. People started saying no,” Hayes continued. “The initial waves of mass opposition of this administration and its overreach started with everyday Americans. People protesting the deportations of their friends and neighbors at ICE facilities, the over 7 million Americans who showed up to No Kings protests from coast to coast growing each time they were called, or the jurors who, starting very early on, refused to rubber stamp the trumped up cases that this Department of Justice brought against the people who stood up to them.”

Hayes also shouted out Disney for their refusal to pull Jimmy Kimmel off the air permanently, despite Trump’s disapproval.

“Slowly but surely, the noes have gotten louder and louder,” Hayes added. “And now it has become a chorus of resistance against this president.”

While Hayes acknowledged that Democrats ultimately “caved” during the shutdown, he defended that the federal standstill allowed the Democratic party to reframe the narrative, especially in regards to healthcare.

“They successfully made healthcare an issue that is front of mind for voters. The polling shows the messaging is resonating with voters. The Obamacare issue has been left unresolved,” he noted. “It’s going to haunt the entire Republican party, particularly Republican House members in swing seats heading into the midterms who have to explain what’s going on to their voters. In fact, there are reports that some Republicans are already privately panicking over those upcoming elections.”

Hayes highlighted this is bad for Trump and his Republican peers, as it appears “Democrats right now are the ones with political momentum.”

Hayes also cited the Blue Wave on Election Night and this week’s near unanimous House and subsequent Senate votes on the Epstein bill as proof of Trump’s lack of strength in D.C.

“All this is happening at a time when his approval rating has cratered,” Hayes concluded. “And it is very clear to everyone, not just people watching but the people doing politics in Washington, that he is not operating from a position of strength right now.”

Watch Hayes’ full commentary above.

“All In With Chris Hayes” airs weeknights at 8 p.m. ET on MS Now.