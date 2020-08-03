Chris Hemsworth will headline summer 2021’s SharkFest on Nat Geo with “Shark Beach.”

The “Avengers” star will embark on a “once-in-a-lifetime” mission to investigate the measures put in place to safeguard humankind’s co-existence with sharks and to uncover the complicated truth behind the alarming increase in shark attacks in Australia. “Shark Beach” will be produced by Nutopia.

Joined by the world’s preeminent shark experts — including surfers, conservationists, shark advocates and marine biologists — Hemsworth begins his journey in his own backyard, Byron Bay, Australia. Here, he uncovers the reasons for increased shark attacks so close to home in recent years. Hemsworth joins local biologists to explore how existing preventative measures work to stave off shark-human encounters and dives with different species of sharks to understand their behaviors and power. He also uncovers the latest breakthroughs in shark science technology designed to protect both sharks and humans.

“I’ve spent a great deal of my life near or in the ocean, sharing the same backyard with sharks, and recently there’s been some growing concern regarding an increase in shark activity,” says Hemsworth. “It’s crucial that we both revere and respect sharks. Our oceans depend on these apex predators for a biodiverse ecosystem; however, we must also learn how to protect ourselves, and that’s my main objective in Shark Beach.”

Hemsworth and Ben Grayson are executive producers on “Shark Beach.” For Nutopia, Jane Root, Arif Nurmohamed and Mark Hedgecoe are executive producers. For National Geographic, Tracy Rudolph Jackson is executive producer, and Geoff Daniels is executive vice president, global unscripted entertainment.

“SharkFest has become the port of call for A-list scientists and filmmakers who share our passion for sharks and the health of the planet’s oceans. In success, we’re also drawing in celebrity thought leaders who have the power to raise awareness and impact behavior through their incredible social platforms,” says Geoff Daniels, executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment at National Geographic. “That’s why I couldn’t be more excited about Shark Beach and our latest collaboration with Chris Hemsworth. He’s a fearless defender of nature with a proven commitment to conservation and has an unrivaled willingness to do whatever it takes to help protect sharks for generations to come.”