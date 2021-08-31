Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction 2’ Moves Production to Europe After Australia’s COVID Lockdown

The sequel to Netflix’s action film “Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth is moving its production out of Australia as a result of ongoing lockdowns in Sydney due to COVID-19.

An individual close to the production told TheWrap that the decision to move filming of the “Extraction” sequel out of the country was not made lightly. But due to health restrictions in the region and production timelines, the film unfortunately needs to find a new location. The news was first confirmed locally by the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Sydney Morning Herald also reported that “Extraction 2” will instead film in Prague in the Czech Republic. An individual with the Czech Film Office did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Hemsworth is also expected to be available in Australia this November for filming on “Furiosa,” George Miller’s prequel follow-up to 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Australia in mid-August had its deadliest day from COVID-19 yet, as deaths have now pushed over 1000 in the country to date. Sydney and other major cities in Australia entered back into lockdown earlier in the month after previously being heralded for its strong coronavirus response and safety protocols. But just under 28% of the country is fully vaccinated.

The Sydney Morning Herald says Netflix still has other productions scheduled to shoot in Sydney later this year, but the region took a blow when the planned filming of “Days of Abandonment” from HBO and starring Natalie Portman was nixed when Portman stepped aside from the film for unspecified personal reasons.

“Extraction 2” is written by Joe Russo and is produced by both Joe and Anthony Russo. The film is an action movie follow-up to 2020’s “Extraction,” which remains one of Netflix’s most-streamed titles ever.