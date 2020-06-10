4 Chris Lilley Shows Pulled From Netflix in Australia and New Zealand Over Depictions of Race
Australian comedian has been criticized for use of blackface and brownface on the series
Jennifer Maas | June 10, 2020 @ 6:53 AM
Last Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 7:51 AM
Four Chris Lilley series have been pulled from Netflix in New Zealand and Australia due to criticisms of the shows’ depictions of people of color and the use of blackface and brownface makeup, TheWrap has learned.
The white Australian comedian’s “Summer Heights High,” “Angry Boys,” “We Can Be Heroes” and “Jonah From Tonga” — which were produced by Princess Pictures and first aired on Australian Broadcasting Corporation — have all been removed from the streaming service in New Zealand and Australia.
Lilley uses blackface to play black rapper S.mouse in “Angry Boys” (pictured above) and brownface to play Jonah, a teenage Tonga native, in “Summer Heights High” and its spinoff series “Jonah From Tonga.” In “We Can Be Heroes,” he plays Ricky Wong, a Chinese physics student.
