Ex-WarnerMedia executives Chris Linn and Marissa Ronca have inked a development deal with animation studio Bento Box Entertainment through their agency Contrast Media.

Under terms of the agreement, Linn and Ronca will advise on creative strategy and development of animated projects for FOX Entertainment, its free streaming service, Tubi, and third-party platforms. The pair will also advise on Bento Box’s Non-Fungible Token (NFT) studio, Blockchain Creative Labs.

“Chris and Marissa are fantastic executives, whose work we’ve admired for quite some time,” said Scott Greenberg, Co-Founder and CEO, Bento Box Entertainment. “As we continue to grow Bento Box’s output and expand into Web3 with Blockchain Creative Labs, we’re thrilled to be partnering with them, and are eager to create amazing new content together.”

“Scott Greenberg and his team share our passion for comedy, collaboration and fan-favorite content,” added Linn and Ronca. “We look forward to bringing our expertise to Bento Box during this exciting period of growth.”

Linn is the former President at WarnerMedia’s truTV. Ronca is the cable network’s former Executive Vice President and Head of Original Programming & Development. Together, they spearheaded the comedic rebrand of truTV, with franchises including “Impractical Jokers” (series and feature film), “Billy on the Street,” “I’m Sorry” and “At Home with Amy Sedaris.”

In 2021, the two formed the consulting firm Contrast Media to assist companies in developing breakthrough content and creative teams.

Bento Box Entertainment is a division of FOX Entertainment. The animation production company produces programming for broadcast, cable and digital networks, feature films, music videos, branded content and motion graphics.

The company has produced several award-winning projects for Fox including “Bob’s Burgers,” “Duncanville,” and “The Great North.”

Bento Box’s other recent work includes Apple TV+’s “Central Park”, Comedy Central’s “Brickleberry” and “Legends of Chamberlain Heights,” Hulu’s “The Awesomes”, and Syfy’s “Alien News Desk.”