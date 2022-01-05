A fantasy sequence featuring Chris Noth’s late Mr. Big was cut from the finale episode of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” according to multiple reports.

Noth’s Mr. Big died during the premiere episode of the “Sex and the City” follow-up after he had a heart attack while using his Peloton bike. In the upcoming finale next month, TV Line reported, the show planned to include a scene in which Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) spread his ashes in Paris and Noth would have appeared in a dream-like sequence.

HBO Max declined to comment and reps for Noth and showrunner Michael Patrick King did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last month, Noth was accused of sexual assault by four women who detailed separate incidents in 2002, 2004, 2010 and 2015. The accusations came a week after Noth reprised his role as Mr. Big in “And Just Like That.” Noth was dropped by his agency has also been fired from CBS’ “The Equalizer,” where he was a main cast member.

Noth has denied the accusations, saying in a statement: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”